Police identify body found in river as a 40-year-old Des Moines resident

Police on Tuesday morning identified the body that was found in the Des Moines River on April 24 as a 40-year-old Des Moines resident.

The Des Moines Police Department identified the body as Chaiya Cavan, said spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek in a news release.

Police were dispatched to the south bank of the Des Moines River east of Second Avenue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Parizek said.

A witness told investigators he spotted the body in the river, Parizek said. Officers sent out the Metro STAR Dive Team to recover it.

Des Moines Police Department detectives were assisted by the Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in Cavan’s death, though the investigation is ongoing, Parizek said.

More information will be shared as it becomes available, he said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police identify man whose body was found in Des Moines River