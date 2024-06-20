Police identify Baltimore man who died in motorcycle crash on I-70 in Frederick County

Police have identified a Baltimore man who died over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle into a tractor trailer on Interstate 70 near Ridge Road in Frederick County.

Kenneth Jerome Goins, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by emergency medical services, Maryland State Police spokesperson Ngan Ho wrote in an email on Tuesday. Goins’ next-of-kin has been notified.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash, Ho wrote.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Saturday. Goins was riding on westbound I-70 when he rear-ended the tractor trailer and lost control of his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle, according to preliminary reports.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

— Ceoli Jacoby