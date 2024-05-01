Police identify 77-year-old woman killed in S. Lebanon Township hit and run

Police have identified the 77-year-old victim in a fatal hit and run in South Lebanon Township.

Casimira Pakola was struck Tuesday morning on Eastfield Drive, according to South Lebanon Township Police. Pakola resided in a neighboring housing development.

Police were dispatched to Eastfield Drive around 7:37 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled from the area with the vehicle without stopping, according to a news release Monday. The driver and the vehicle were located by police at a later time.

Police said that no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon against the driver.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Police identify woman killed in S. Lebanon Township PA hit and run