Police identify 45-year-old man who died Tuesday after he was ejected from overturned car

State police have identified the 45-year-old man who died after being ejected from his car in Frankford on Tuesday as Wayne Wheeler, Jr.

Wheeler, from Frankford, lost control of his car on Frankford School Road on Tuesday night, according to police. He drove off the side of the road, hit a fence and overturned in a ditch.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

