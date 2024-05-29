Police identify 37-year-old scooter rider killed Sunday near New Castle

A 37-year-old man killed after the scooter he was riding hit a vehicle near New Castle on Sunday has been identified by Delaware State Police as Zunwei Shao.

Shao was riding a Tifgalop K-8 electric scooter southbound on New Castle Avenue toward Memorial Drive about 8:45 p.m. when the front of the scooter struck the right side of a 2015 Honda Accord. The Honda was trying to make a left turn onto Memorial Drive, police said.

The Honda driver was unable to see the scooter since the area was dark at the time of the crash and the scooter had insufficient lighting, police said.

Shao was not wearing a safety helmet or reflective clothing, police said.

Shao, from the New Castle area, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old woman from Wilmington, was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

