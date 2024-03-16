Police identify 36-year-old Lexington woman killed in Erlanger crash Friday night

Police have identified a 36-year-old woman from Lexington, Kentucky, who died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Erlanger.

Ashley Wyatt was driving northbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control of her vehicle near the 184.8-mile marker, the Erlanger Police Department stated in a release. The 2002 Toyota 4Runner rolled and she was ejected. She was the only person in the car.

At approximately 7:27 p.m., the Erlanger Polie and Fire Departments responded to the single-vehicle crash. Emergency medical services transported Wyatt to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police are asking witnesses to the collision to call Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.

