Police identify 24-year-old killed in Stanton motorcycle crash

Police have identified a 24-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Stanton on Wednesday.

Matthew Iannone of Claymont was named as the victim in the March 13 accident. He was wearing a Delaware Department of Transportation-approved helmet, police said.

Delaware State Police investigate after a fatal motorcycle accident on Limestone Road at Tarry Lane in Stanton, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

At around 4 p.m., a 2024 GMC Sierra was pulling an empty horse trailer south on Limestone Road. The truck made a U-turn at Tarry Lane on a green left arrow, according to police.

When turning, a 2004 Yamaha sport bike, traveling north at a high speed, struck the right side of the horse trailer during the U-turn. The motorcyclist, Iannone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GMC driver, a 60-year-old Wilmington man, was not injured, according to police.

The scene was closed for four hours while investigators examined and cleared the roadway.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash. Those who witnessed it are asked to call Senior Cpl. M. Calio at 302-365-8483. Information can also be sent to Delaware State Police via private Facebook message or to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Stanton motorcycle crash: Matthew Iannone of Claymont named as victim