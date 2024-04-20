Police identify 22-year-old man as victim of deadly Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are releasing the identity of the Capital City’s fifth homicide case Saturday.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) announced in a press release the victim of a deadly shooting Friday was Cody P. Cooper, 22, of Topeka. His death is being investigated as the fifth homicide case for Topeka in 2024.

Police were called around 8 a.m. on April 19 to the 3700 block of SW Park South Court on reports of a shooting. Officers arriving at the scene found a person, later identified as Cooper, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was later declared dead by first responders. The TPD later said Cooper’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, send an email to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

