Police identify 20-year-old man who drown in Lake Chemung

GENOA TWP. — A late night canoe ride turned deadly when a Howell man drowned in Lake Chemung in Genoa Township.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office officials have identified Kevin Baltes, 20, as the drowning victim.

Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, April 7, to the 900 block of Hughes Road on the lake in Genoa Township and conducted a search.

A police investigation revealed Baltes and a 27-year-old man from Pinckney were canoeing and overturned in the water, according to a release.

The Pinckney man survived, swam to shore, and knocked on an area resident's door seeking help. He was treated by emergency personnel.

A 20-year-old Howell man accidentally drown in Lake Chemung in the early morning hours April 7, 2024

Baltes "was not able to reach the shore and drowned near the overturned canoe," police officials said in a release.

Police searched the lake using sonar technology and found him deceased.

"It appears nothing other than an accident," Sheriff Mike Murphy told The Daily Monday morning. "They probably had a little too much to drink and decided to go for a canoe ride."

Murphy said one of the men stood up in the canoe, tipping it over.

He said Baltes "had Carhartts on," which would have made it difficult to swim.

Sheriff deputies were assisted on the scene by Brighton Area Fire, Livingston County EMS, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Survival Flight, Hamburg Township Police and the Livingston County Dive Team.

The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. An autopsy will be performed by Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

