Police have identified the gunman in Kendall murder-suicide that killed a mother and child

An ex-boyfriend was the shooter in a murder-suicide that killed a mother and her child in a West Kendall bank branch drive-thru, according to Miami-Dade police on Monday morning.

Police say Michael Andres Pineda Lozano, 41, shot 43-year-old Odalys Bancroft and 4-year-old Theodore Couto Friday moring at the Chase Bank branch at 4200 SW 152nd Ave., in their blue minivan before shooting himself.

Theodore was the son of Bancroft and her ex-husband, Vicente Couto. A GoFundMe page has been created for Theodore’s funeral expenses.