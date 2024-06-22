Police ID woman killed as she searched for her phone on Coastal Highway near Milton

An 18-year-old woman who was struck and killed after looking for her phone on Coastal Highway near Milton early Friday has been identified by Delaware State Police as Shayla Montgomery of Linwood, Pennsylvania.

A Dodge Charger stopped on north Coastal Highway, north of Oyster Rocks Road, early Friday, police said.

Montgomery, a passenger in the Dodge, got out of the car to look for her cellphone, police said.

As she looked, police said, she stepped onto the roadway and into the path of a Nissan Altima.

Montgomery was struck by the Nissan about 12:15 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old Nissan driver was not injured.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Milton-area fatal crash: Police ID woman looking for phone on highway