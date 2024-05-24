Police ID woman who died following Kansas City house fire Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the woman who died following a house fire Monday afternoon.

Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to the house fire just before 3:15 p.m. Monday in the area of North Cypress Avenue and North Spruce Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene they reported light smoke and people performing CPR to a woman, in the front yard. Crews took over CPR and began to put out the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Crews continued to perform CPR on the woman in the front yard as well as provide medical assistance to two people for smoke inhalation.

The CPR patient was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Shirley Crawford. The Kansas City Fire Department says the cause of her cardiac arrest is unknown at this time.

A second patent was taken to the hospital for further evaluation for smoke inhalation and a third person was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. KCPD bomb and arson has been ordered for the investigation.

