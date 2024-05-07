Police ID woman, boyfriend killed by ex-husband in Magnolia murder-suicide

Delaware State Police have identified those shot in last week's murder-suicide in Magnolia as a woman and her boyfriend, with police saying the woman's ex-husband was the killer.

Vicky Williams, 38, was found shot outside her home in the Barrett Farm development a little after 6:15 p.m. on April 29 by Delaware state troopers. Hours later, they also found 43-year-old Evan Cablayan and Williams' ex-husband, 49-year-old Charles Williams III, dead inside.

Neighbors told Delaware Online/The News Journal they were "in shock" following the murder-suicide, saying the neighborhood is usually quiet. One man also said he had "no idea they were having any problems."

"We’d see them when their kids were playing basketball in their driveway," he said. "Kids ride bikes and skate down this street all the time.”

What happened?

According to police, troopers were initially called to the two-story home, located in the first block of Cilento Drive, for reports of gunfire. Charles Williams had also "contacted a family member, confessed to shooting his wife and her new boyfriend, and expressed an intent to kill himself," Delaware State Police said.

Outside, troopers found Vicky Williams shot multiple times, including in the head, according to first responder radio communications. Her injuries "were incompatible with life," radio communications said, and she was pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m.

Neighbors said this home at right on Cilento Drive is where the shootings happened April 29 in the Barrett Farm neighborhood near Magnolia.

According to neighbors, police didn't initially enter the home, instead shouting at least eight or nine times for anyone in the house to come out with their hands up. No one emerged, one neighbor said.

Later, video shows members of Delaware State Police's special operations team huddled behind what appeared to be two BearCats, or armored SWAT vehicles. A smaller, black vehicle with tank treads and what looked like a battering ram on the front could also be seen rolling down the street toward the home.

Video shows that police staged outside the home until after dark, when they finally entered. They used what appeared to be a battering ram to enter the front door, shouting as the entered. Just before they broke down the door, at least one shot could be heard coming from inside the home.

Several additional shots could be heard in the seconds after police opened the door.

Soon after, troopers could be seen making their way up to the second floor of their home with flashlights. The state agency said three children were inside the house at the time of the incident. Police did not provide their ages.

Troopers later carried out two body bags, one neighbor said.

The neighborhood was shut down for hours as police investigated. Just before 9:30 p.m., three-or-so hours after troopers responded, the agency said the scene was secure but that police activity would continue.

