Police ID victims in KCK crash that killed 2, injured 2, as investigation continues

Kansas City, Kansas, police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured two others last week.

In a news release Tuesday, officials identified the deceased as Rodney Chmidling, 58, of Kansas City, and Jay M. Franklin, 58, of Overland Park.

Police were called to the crash scene in the 1000 block of Southwest Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.. There, investigators found two vehicles that had collided. Chmidling and Franklin were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other men were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Law enforcement urged anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.