Police ID teen girl stabbed to death outside Queens subway station

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) – Police have identified the 17-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed outside of a Queens subway station Wednesday night.

Sara Rivera, of Queens, was found with a stab wound to her neck near the 46th Street-Bliss Street subway station in Sunnyside around 9:25 p.m.

The motive behind the stabbing was not immediately clear, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody at the Flushing-Main Street subway station, which is the end of the No. 7 subway line, according to authorities.

The person being questioned is a girl in her teens, sources told PIX11 News. It’s not known if the suspect and victim knew each other.

