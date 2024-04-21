Police ID man killed after shooting stemming from fight in Lubbock night club

Police on Sunday identified a 34-year-old man who died after an overnight shooting stemming from a fight in a club near the Depot Entertainment District.

No arrests had been made by mid-Sunday afternoon following the shooting that left Lorenzo Soto dead, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Officers responded about 1:57 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Interstate 27.Upon arrival, officers located Soto with a gunshot wound. Soto was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there were multiple subjects involved in a physical altercation inside a nearby club, which was broken-up by security staff.

All subjects were escorted outside the club and a second confrontation ensued, which ended in a shooting near 22nd Street and Crickets Avenue - near the location of the Cowpokes club.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.Officials did not immediately identify suspects and no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID man killed in shooting after Lubbock night club fight