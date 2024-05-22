Police ID man killed in Ogletown after being hit by car Monday night

Delaware State Police have identified the 72-year-old man who died Monday night after being hit by a car in Ogletown.

According to police, Donald Johnson was trying to cross Route 4 (East Chestnut Hill Road) at its intersection with Salem Church Road about 8:45 p.m. when he walked into the path of an oncoming Toyota Tundra. The car was being driven by a 61-year-old woman from Wilmington.

The woman tried to swerve to avoid hitting Johnson but was unable to, police said. He died on scene, while the woman was uninjured.

Troopers closed the road for about three hours as they investigated.

