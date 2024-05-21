Police ID man killed in Madison County crash

Authorities are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Monday night in Hartford.

Jacob S. Werner, 24, of Bethalto was a front seat passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Madison County Coroner’s Office investigator, according to a news release from Hartford Police Chief Matt Asbury.

The vehicle was driven by a 24-year-old Bethalto man, Asbury said in the news release.

The crash occurred in the area of Illinois 3 and Rand Avenue in Hartford at about 7 p.m. Monday, Asbury said.

Other details about the crash have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Department, the Illinois State Police crash reconstruction unit and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.