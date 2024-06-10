Police ID man killed in Koeneman Park shooting

JENNINGS, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are continuing their investigation into a shooting in Koeneman Park last Friday that left one man dead and four others injured.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on June 7 in the park, near the 2600 block of Shannon Avenue.

Police arrived to find one man shot to death. He was identified as Terrance Lambert. Lambert was 28.

Four other adult males had been shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening but they were taken to local hospitals.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Meanwhile, Missouri State Senator Angela Mosley is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss solutions for stopping the violence. The event will be held on Thursday, June 20 at Westside Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

