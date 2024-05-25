Police ID man killed in central Lubbock shooting on Friday afternoon, no arrests made

Police have identified the person killed in Friday's shooting in central Lubbock.

According to LPD, officers responded to the 2100 block of Avenue O at 4:06 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 38-year-old Jeremy Conde, who was seriously injured. Conde was transported by ambulance to UMC and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Through the initial course of the police's investigation, it appears that Conde was walking by a vehicle when the suspect fired shots, striking Conde. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.

According to police, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

