Police ID man found dead in creek

Mar. 20—HIGH POINT — A medical examiner identified the man whose body was found a week ago in a creek in the eastern part of the city, but his cause of death remains unclear, the High Point Police Department said.

Joseph S. Morgan, 38, of High Point was discovered dead under a bridge in Richland Creek near Blair Park Golf Course about 9 p.m. March 14.

There were no obvious injuries and no indication of foul play. Investigators are awaiting the medical examiner's results of toxicology screenings.

Morgan was last seen Jan. 30 at a house in the 100 block of Kendall Drive, about a mile from where his body was found. Morgan's family filed a missing person report with the High Point Police Department on Feb. 2.

Throughout the investigation, detectives spoke to family and friends and followed up on information about places Morgan was known to go. The family also put out fliers and kept detectives informed about their search efforts.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters also can download the P3 tips app and submit tips while remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

