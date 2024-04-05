Police ID human remains found in box truck as missing CT man

Norwich police have identified the human remains found in a box truck in the city last month.

On the afternoon of March 3, police were called to 267 North Main St. where a citizen reported the discovery of possible human remains inside a box truck-style vehicle that was parked on a commercial property, according to the Norwich Police Department.

Investigators responded to the area and confirmed that the remains were human, police said.

Following an autopsy and DNA testing, the person was identified as William A. Henneforth, 54, of Norwich, according to police.

Henneforth was last known to be homeless, police said, and was reported missing on Oct. 15, 2023.

Police conducted multiple searches for Henneforth in the days and weeks after he was reported missing to no avail, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Pete Karasuk at 860-886-5561.