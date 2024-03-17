Police ID Hamden man killed in New Haven shooting

Police have identified a 25-year-old Hamden man who was killed in a shooting in New Haven.

Deshawn Maysonet died at Yale New Haven Hospital after being reportedly being shot on Fairmont Avenue early Saturday, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Fairmont Avenue between East Ferry Street and Lancraft Street at 4:19 a.m. after someone called 911 to report hearing several gunshots, possibly stemming from a fight, police said.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting at the scene but learned that the victim had been taken to the hospital. Officers arrived at the hospital at the same time as the vehicle carrying Maysonet, police said.

They secured the vehicle Maysonet arrived in and the scene of the shooting, police said.

Maysonet was pronounced dead from wounds sustained in the shooting, which police were still investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that may held investigators is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or to use the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.