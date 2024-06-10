Police ID East Lansing man killed in railroad crash

MERIDIAN TWP. — Police have released the identity of a 35-year-old man who was struck and killed by a train near Okemos Friday evening.

Dean Ravida, an East Lansing resident, was killed about 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was struck. Police said they were dispatched to the area of the 2900 block of Northwind Drive.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Ravida's death.

The train stopped after striking Ravida and remained blocking the intersection of Okemos Road and Gaylord C. Smith Court. The train later moved and all intersections reopened.

The Meridian Township Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State University Police Department, the CN Police, and the Meridian Township Fire Department.

Anyone who has information the incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, Chief Rick Grillo at grillo@meridian.mi.us, or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s social media sites.

