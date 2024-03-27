Police ID driver shot, killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the driver who died after he was found with apparent gunshot wounds following a crash in Kalamazoo over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Bader Momamed Farwana, 25, of Kalamazoo.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to Jackson Street near Portage Avenue for a crash.

Police said the driver was found with an apparent gunshot wound and died at the scene.

KDPS said it is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

