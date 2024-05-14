Police ID alleged driver, victim in fatal Orange County hit-and-run

Police on Tuesday identified the woman killed when a vehicle smashed into her Garden Grove home Sunday morning, as well as the man who was allegedly behind the wheel.

Janet Carillo, 40, was in her home in the 11800 block of Magnolia Street just before 2 a.m. when a silver 2019 Toyota Camry struck the structure, trapping her inside, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Woman dies after alleged DUI driver hits Garden Grove home, tries to flee

Police said the driver, 35-year-old Jadir Salazar Mantano of Riverside, tried to flee but was captured in a nearby neighborhood.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision, and results are pending from the Orange County Crime Lab,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Yergler by phone at 714-741-5772 or by email at Johny@ggpd.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.