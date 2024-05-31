Police ID 41-year-old Newark man who died Wednesday after driving off Route 273

The 41-year-old man who died Wednesday morning after his car crashed in Ogletown has been identified by Delaware State Police as Brandon Heald.

Heald, of Newark, was driving a blue 2024 Chevrolet Equinox on the off-ramp onto Route 273 from I-95 south at 2:35 a.m. on May 29 when police say he failed to follow the bend in the off-ramp and drove into the grassy area west of Route 273. Heald continued driving, going through a guardrail and crossing the westbound lanes of Route 273 before hitting a raised concrete barrier and coming to a stop.

ICYMI: Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Wilmington cold case, sentencing scheduled

The car’s engine caught on fire as bystanders pulled Heald from the car and attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information should contact Senior Cpl. M. Calio at (302) 365-8483, Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police. https://www.facebook.com/DSPNewsroom

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Newark man who died Wednesday morning identified by police