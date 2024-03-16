Police find human remains where Charlotte woman, 2 kids went missing. What we know.

Police found human remains Friday in the Charlotte apartment complex where a woman and her two children were reported missing this month.

The remains have not been identified, and officers are obtaining “additional search warrants” in the case, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

In a March 8 news release, CMPD asked the public for help in finding Markayla Johnson, 22, and her 4-year-old, Miracle Johnson, and 7-month-old, Messiah Johnson.

They were last seen on the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane, CMPD said at the time.

On Friday, police said they found the remains about 1:45 p.m. while conducting an investigation on the same block. Orchard Trace Lane is off Reagan Drive near Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte.

Police are investigating a possible connection between the remains and Johnson and her children, CMPD Major Torri Tillis told reporters at the scene Friday..

“Everything is a possibility at this point,” he said.

Police didn’t disclose the type of investigation they were conducting when they found the remains.

Friday’s CMPD news release used the word “victim” when referring to the remains, although Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported that police don’t know if the remains are of one person or multiple people.

Family worried about mom and kids

In a March 8 news release, CMPD asked the public for help in finding Markayla Johnson, 22, and her 4-year-old, Miracle Johnson, and 7-month-old, Messiah Johnson.

They were last seen on the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane, CMPD said at the time.

Johnson hasn’t contacted family members, who are concerned for her and her children’s welfare, The Charlotte Observer previously reported, citing CMPD.

Police didn’t say when Johnson and her children were last seen. It’s unknown what Johnson and her children were last seen wearing, police said March 8.

Homicide investigators collect evidence

On Friday, CMPD crime scene investigators combed a second-floor apartment in the complex, footage from Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC showed.

When officers found the remains, CMPD homicide unit detectives were brought in to investigate, according to Friday’s CMPD news release. CMPD crime scene officers collected physical evidence, police officials said.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the remains to call homicide unit Detective Adam Planty at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.