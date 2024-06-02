Police: Homicide investigation underway after man dead in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead in Hampton after a shooting and police are investigating it as a homicide on Saturday, police said.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Old Buckroe Road. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving efforts. Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

This is the second shooting on this street within two days. The first one taking place Friday in the 1400 block of Old Buckroe Road.

No suspect information is available.

