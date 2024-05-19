Police: Homicide investigation underway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a homicide.

It happened on the 300 block of Catalpa Avenue, according to a social media post from the Hampton Police Division.

At this time, police have not provided information on what led up to the shooting, and no suspects have been identified.

We are working to gather more information about this incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

