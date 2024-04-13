Police make an homicide arrest and ID’d a suspect in an unrelated case in Fresno

Police arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man last month and also identified a suspect in another homicide that occurred this week.

Gabriel Torres, 22, was arrested Friday morning for the murder of Raymond Martinez that happened 10:30 p.m. March 8 in the 900 block of W. Dakota Avenue.

Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter electronic activations at an apartment complex and found three victims of a shooting, police said.

Two men were taken to a local hospital and Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified Torres as the suspect who allegedly killed Martinez and shot the two men.

Police said Torres was arrested without incident and is in custody at Fresno County jail.

He was booked on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of an enhancement for using a gun during the commission of a crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

His bail is set at $3.5 million.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detective Martin Moreno or detective Jake Adney at 559-621-7000. Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

In an unrelated case, homicide detectives identified 41-year-old Robert Phompong as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of Yong Vang this week.

The shooting happened at 4:17 p.m. Monday at N. Ninth Street.

Officers arrived and found 42-year-old Yong Vang suffering from a gunshot wound.

Vang was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police said a warrant for murder has been issued for Phompong’s arrest.