Police say homeowner in Taylor shot accused burglar in hip

A homeowner in Taylor shot a burglar this week, police said.

The man accused of the burglary, Austin Sumpter, 23, of Thrall, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the Taylor Police Department on Thursday. It said Sumpter was shot in the hip.

The homeowner in the 2300 block of Donna Drive called police at 11:35 p.m. Monday about a man, later identified as Sumpter, trying to enter the house with a knife, the release said.

As officers were on their way, Sumpter entered the house and the homeowner shot him, officials said. When police arrived, Sumpter had left the inside of the house and was lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Sumpter was charged with burglary of a habitation with commission of a felony, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Officers found a large knife that Sumpter was carrying, police said. The knife had a protective covering that said, "Hail Satan," the release said.

