Police holding 4 DUI checkpoints throughout San Diego County this weekend: Here’s where

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Law enforcement across San Diego County will be holding DUI checkpoints this weekend.

Carlsbad

The City of Carlsbad Police Department will be holding a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Friday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the city.

El Cajon

The El Cajon Police Department is holding a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday, May 31, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the 900 block of East Main Street.

Escondido

The Escondido Police Department is holding a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday, May 31, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Department is holding a driving under the influence checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, June 1 at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista.

Alcohol isn’t the only thing police look for. Police say driving under the influence of some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs, as well as marijuana, is still illegal.

Drivers charged with a DUI can face fines and penalties on average around $13,500, and a suspended license.

