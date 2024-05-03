Police hold memorial; speakers call job tough, say Miami County supports them

May 2—TROY — Miami County law enforcement officers — those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and all who have chosen to serve — were recognized Wednesday during a memorial service on the county Courthouse Plaza.

Speaker Johnathan Newman, a local pastor, said while some American cities have seen strong opposition to police, that is not the case locally.

"We want you all to know that here in our community, we honor our law enforcement officers. We are thankful for you, and we stand with you. You are not alone," pastor Johnathan Newman said during the noontime ceremony.

The program was held in front of the county Law Enforcement Memorial. It was dedicated in 1999 to recognize officers who have died in the line of duty and those who continue to risk their lives daily, said Jeff Waite, a Troy police sergeant and president of Miami County FOP Lodge 58.

The memorial contains the names of eight who have fallen in the line of duty in the county between 1917 and 2019.

"We are thankful we made it through another year without adding to the list," Waite said.

Waite and Newman both said that being employed in law enforcement can be tough.

"The job of a law enforcement officer has never been easy," Waite said. "The men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line every day in the interest of preserving piece, protecting the innocent and enforcing the laws."

As part of the ceremony, family members of each fallen officer were escorted to the memorial, where they placed flowers before the marker.

Those honored during the roll call of officers were (with date of death): — Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Kimra Skelton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, March 17, 2019 — Sgt. Robert Elliott, Miami County Sheriff's Office, Feb. 25, 1987 — Detective Robert Taylor, Piqua Police Department, Nov. 3, 1982 — Sgt. William Morris, Sheriff's Office, Nov. 22, 1972 — Patrolman Jan Mulder, Piqua Police Department, Aug. 11, 1970 — Lt. Noah Studebaker, Piqua Police Department, Oct. 17, 1957 — Patrolman George Eickmeyer, Tipp City Police Department, Sept. 17, 1945 — Marshal Harvey Hake, Covington Police Department, Jan. 12, 1917

The program also included prayers, a gun salute, Taps and the playing of Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

