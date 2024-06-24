Police to hold a DUI checkpoint in this Sacramento-area city. Here’s when and where

Police will hold a DUI checkpoint in the Sacramento area this week.

Lincoln Police Department officers will be stationed at an undisclosed location within city limits from 7 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday, according to a June 21 news release.

Lincoln is 10 miles north of Roseville in Placer County and is part of the Sacramento metropolitan area.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and arrests involving drivers under the influence of intoxicants, the release said. They are designed to promote public safety by removing possibly impaired drivers off the streets.

During the checkpoint, officers will “look for signs of impaired drivers that may be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” the release said.

In addition to drunk driving, impaired driving includes the use of medications including some prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Although medical and recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, police said, driving under the influence of marijuana is still prohibited.

“If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home,” police said.

Do I have to comply with police at DUI checkpoint?

California Vehicle Code 2814.2 says all drivers must stop and submit to a sobriety checkpoint inspection when law enforcement requires it.

However, a driver is not legally obligated to submit to field sobriety tests, pre-arrest breath tests or cheek swabs at a DUI checkpoint, according to Shouse California Law Group.

Can I avoid a drunk driving checkpoint?

If the driver has not yet been stopped by law enforcement, there are ways they can avoid the checkpoint.

There is no state or federal law that prohibits someone from turning around or finding another route — as long as it is safe to do so — to avoid a DUI checkpoint, according to Shouse California Law Group.

What are penalties, fines for driving under the influence?

If you are stopped by law enforcement for driving under the influence of intoxicants, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has the authority to revoke or suspend your driving privilege.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can also face an average of $13,500 in fines, fees and more.

