Police hold back rival groups as Gaza protests hit London universities

The protest at UCL on Saturday: both groups called for a ceasefire in Gaza - Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Police held back crowds of protesters outside University College London (UCL) on Saturday as Israel-supporting demonstrators faced off with a pro-Palestine crowd.

The counter-protest came in response to a pro-Palestine encampment that has been set up at the university’s campus in Bloomsbury, London.

UCL students have pitched tents near the main campus building to show their opposition to the institution’s position on the Israel-Hamas war.

Around 100 Palestine supporters banged drums and waved flags on Saturday while chanting “free Palestine” over a megaphone.

They held signs saying “divest from death” and “no justice, no peace”. An individual speaking over a megaphone told the group not to talk to police.

They were faced by around 50 Israel-supporting demonstrators with a megaphone, chanting: “Terrorist supporters off our streets. Anti-Semites off our streets.”

Both sides were heard calling for a ceasefire.

Police asked the rival protesters to keep to opposite sides of the street - Guy Bell/Shutterstock

More than 40 Metropolitan Police officers were on the scene with a fleet of marked police vehicles parked nearby. Officers marshalled the crowds on either side of the road.

Three men carrying signs saying “Hamas are terrorists” and holding Israel flags walked across the street to face down the Palestine-supporting crowd.

Officers immediately grabbed the men and escorted them back to the opposite side of the road. Police were seen restraining other pro-Israel demonstrators who attempted to cross the road.

Despite this, police allowed pro-Palestine activists who had similarly crossed the road, to shout in the faces of the Israel-supporters for several minutes. Officers then spoke to the group and asked them to return to their original position.

One Israel supporter who was wearing a T-shirt with “enough is enough” written on it told The Telegraph: “University campuses have become threatening and racist places both in the UK and the US.

“There is currently a climate of fear and loathing in these places that I will not stand. That is why I am here, to stop these groups intimidating people.”

Sharon, who chose not to give her second name, was demonstrating in support of Israel. The 47-year-old executive assistant from West London said: “These people are openly supporting Hamas which is actually a criminal offence and they are calling for Hamas to destroy a whole country of people.

Pro-Palestine protesters crossed the street to confront the pro-Israel group - Guy Bell/Shutterstock

“It’s really wrong on every level and not acceptable. They are chanting ‘intifada’, which is a call for an uprising, and ‘Khaybar, Khaybar, ya yahud’, which means ‘slaughter Jews’. Hamas are bloodthirsty terrorists who want to murder Jews.”

She added: “Police haven’t been policing the demonstrations which is why we are here to help them identify these criminals. The police simply can’t be bothered. It’s not acceptable.

“That’s why it’s important to be here and to show we are not scared, and that we will not be bullied.”

When approached by The Telegraph, Palestine supporters refused to speak.

The Metropolitan Police was contacted for comment.

Elsewhere, pro-Palestine protests were staged across the country. Protesters calling for a ceasefire were seen outside a Barclays bank on Tottenham Court Road, London. They claimed that Barclays is “one of the biggest funders of the arms trade with Israel”.

Barclays has been contacted for comment. The bank has previously explained that its investments reflect the shares held by its private wealth and retail customers and said it would “cease any relationship with any business where we saw evidence that it manufactures cluster bombs or components”.

In Leeds, a similar demonstration was held, with footage on social media showing around 100 people standing outside Leeds Art Gallery, chanting: “We are the people, we won’t be silenced, stop bombing Gaza now, now, now!”

One Israel supporter at UCL told The Telegraph campuses were 'becoming threatening places' - Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Pro-Palestine activists also disrupted a students union awards dinner at the University of Leeds on Thursday night, injuring a security guard during a demonstration.

It is understood the security had been provided by the Leeds University Union, and that a female employee suffered a minor injury in the disruption.

Footage of the incident emerged on Saturday showing the crowd jostling with security personnel who were attempting to prevent them entering the event.

A spokesperson for the University of Leeds said: “We are deeply disappointed that an annual celebration of outstanding student contribution to University life – held by and for students – was temporarily disrupted by a demonstration by protesters entering the event.

“While we respect the right to freedom of expression within the law, we have communicated clear guidance regarding protests to those currently camped on our campus.”

The university said it would be “taking appropriate action” against the students.

