Police helicopter called out after brawl at hair salon in Germany

A blue light shines on the roof of a police car. A massive brawl at a hairdressing salon in Germany led to a major police response, including the deployment of a police helicopter on Thursday afternoon. Friso Gentsch/dpa

A massive brawl at a hairdressing salon in Germany led to a major police response, including the deployment of a police helicopter on Thursday afternoon.

A fist-fight broke out on the pavement outside the salon involving several people, and a 22-year-old man allegedly injured an 18-year-old with a knife, according to police.

A large crowd of onlookers quickly gathered, leading police to call for additional assistance from neighbouring jurisdictions.

The 22-year-old man who used the knife was detained by police, along with four other men between the ages of 18 and 21 who all tried to flee from the area in a car just before police arrived at the scene.

The 22-year-old suspect and the 18-year-old victim were both treated in hospital.