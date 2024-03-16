Police: Hartselle man encouraged children to have sex inside his apartment

Mar. 16—A Hartselle man who in August allegedly lured a boy to his apartment and encouraged him to have sex with two girls under 12 was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child porn on Thursday following an investigation by the Hartselle Police Department.

Roy Wayne Goodwin, 72, remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $375,000 bond.

The investigation into Goodwin began after a mother reported on Aug. 18 that her son had returned from Goodwin's apartment wearing pants that were wet around the genital area, according to an investigator affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court on Thursday.

The boy "told his mother that Goodwin, along with two young female juveniles (both under the age of 12 years), asked him to come over to Goodwin's apartment, and while he was there, he was encouraged by Goodwin to have sexual intercourse with the two young females," according to the affidavit.

Hartselle police said they conducted multiple forensic interviews with victims who shared similar complaints against Goodwin. Police said they executed a Sept. 14 search warrant on Goodwin's apartment and seized a Dell computer. The computer was turned over to the FBI for forensic examination.

The results of the FBI's examination were turned over to Hartselle police on Monday. Investigators said they then reviewed the evidence at the Morgan County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

"It was confirmed that Goodwin did indeed have child sexual abuse material on his computer," the affidavit reads.

Possession of obscene matter depicting a minor is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

