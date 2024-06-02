Police halt south Minneapolis crime spree with three arrests

Three juveniles are in custody after Minneapolis police broke up a crime spree Saturday, with the arrests coming after a foot pursuit by officers who recovered four handguns.

In a news release, Minneapolis police reported that officers around 10 a.m. noted a series of incidents near the 4100 block of Elliot Avenue S. with two vehicles, believed to be stolen, and juveniles breaking into vehicles.

In at least one of the incidents, there was a report of a gun displayed, police said.

Authorities activated a crime spree response protocal and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara approved a pursuit of the vehicles. The news release said the pursuit began after one vehicle was found just before noon near E. 32nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

Near the 3200 block of Longfellow Avenue, three juveniles fled from the vehicle. After a foot pursuit, the three were arrested, police said, and four handguns were recovered.

"The three juveniles that we have in custody are juveniles that are known to us," O'Hara said in the news release. "We are thankful to safely have them off the street and under arrest ... and, thankfully, no one was injured."