Police: Hailey Bieber’s sister throws used tampon at bartender, rips out bouncer’s hair at Ga. bar

A wild brawl at a Georgia bar left singer Justin Bieber’s sister-in-law in handcuffs last month.

A little after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Savannah police were called to Club Elan on Williamson Street regarding a fight.

When officers arrived, they met with a manager who said several employees were assaulted by a customer who was removed from the club.

The customer was identified as Alaia Aronow, 31. Aronow is the sister of Hailey Bieber and the daughter of Stephen Baldwin.

Officers said a bouncer told them he was trying to remove Aronow from the club after she’d thrown up in the employee bathroom when she grabbed a handful of his hair and pulled it out.

Authorities said he showed them the chunk of hair that came out. However, when officers examined his head, the missing patch could not be found, showing the hair was not pulled out by the root.

The officers spoke with another bouncer who stated he’d been hit in his private parts by Aronow while trying to get her out of the club. Hills told police he had Aronow in a bear hug when he was told by the manager to let her go, when he did this, Aronow allegedly hit him between his legs.

Savannah authorities then spoke with the bartender who said she’d also been asked to remove Aronow out of the bathroom.

She told officers when she went inside the restroom Aronow told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she gave her.

Minutes later when she went back into the restroom, Aronow allegedly removed her tampon and threw it at her. This is when security stepped in and kicked Aronow out of the club.

The manager showed the officers security footage of the incident.

According to the Savannah Police Department, video footage showed Aronow forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom and one of the bouncers telling her she couldn’t be in there. Officers said he was seen pointing to the public restroom directly next to the employee one.

SPD said moments later, the other bouncer and bartender. The bartender is seen standing in the doorway of the restroom talking to Aronow before shutting the door and waiting a few minutes.

When she goes back in, the bartender is again seen speaking with Aronow before reportedly jumping back out of the bathroom “presumably when the tampon was thrown.”

From there, Aronow is seen leaving the restroom and immediately being escorted from the club by the bouncers.

Officials state Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside. The video reportedly shows Aronow grabbing and pulling the bouncer’s hair and hitting the other in the private areas as they described.

SPD said while officers were at Club Elan, a call came out regarding a woman being removed from a club who wanted to speak with police. The caller was Aronow. When officers spoke with Aronow, police said she initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon.

Police said she also denied throwing her used tampon on the bartender but later stated she did throw it. When officers confronted her about pulling the bouncer’s hair out and hitting another in the genitals, Aronow allegedly tried to justify her actions by stating she was defending herself.

Aronow was arrested and charged with simple assault for allegedly throwing the tampon, simple battery for hitting the bouncer in the genitals, battery for pulling out the other’s hair and criminal trespass for allegedly not leaving the club after being told multiple times.

