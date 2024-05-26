Police: Gunshot reported at Fruitport Old Fashioned Days, no one hurt

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a gunshot was heard at the Fruitport Township Old Fashioned Days event Saturday evening.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the carnival area, the Fruitport Township Police Department said in a Sunday release. It said police officers were already at the event and responded almost immediately. After securing the scene, they determined no one was hurt.

The police department said it is looking for persons of interest, but it does not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should contact Detective Sgt. Bryan Rypstra or Deputy Chief Greg Poulson at the Fruitport Township Police Department at 231.865.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

“The Fruitport Township Department of Public Safety would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners who are assisting with this event,” it shared.

It said the event is set to continue as scheduled.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.