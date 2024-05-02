Police say 'Gilbert Goons' qualify as a 'hybrid' gang. What does that mean?

The "Gilbert Goons" is now officially a gang, but that classification is not expected to lead to new criminal charges or the enhancement of filed charges, police officials announced Thursday.

After months of investigating whether the Goons could be officially called a criminal street gang, police are now saying that classification is appropriate but that there is not enough evidence to seek gang participation or assistance charges against members.

Gilbert police Chief Michael Soelberg, who appeared at a news conference alongside representatives from four other East Valley law enforcement agencies and the Department of Public Safety, said the Goons are a hybrid criminal gang.

A hybrid gang is characterized by social media use, a mix of races among participants, a lax or absent code of conduct, affiliation with multiple gangs or working with rival gangs, evolving or changing names and an absence of specific colors or symbols, police officials said. A traditional gang, on the other hand, has defined leadership, formal rules, particular colors and symbols, history and a lifelong commitment by participants.

The decision to call the Goons a gang was made in 2024, Soelberg said. He would not be more specific. Police and prosecutors for months have referred to the Goons as a gang in police reports and court documents and have identified some of the teens involved as gang members.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg attends a news conference addressing teen violence at the department's headquarters in Gilbert on Jan. 18, 2024.

Soelberg's announcement comes a day after The Arizona Republic documented 95 assaults by the Goons in 18 attacks, most of which occurred in Gilbert. Authorities have so far made only 29 arrests in those attacks.

A Dec. 14 investigation by The Republic first detailed how the Oct. 28 fatal beating of Preston Lord, 16, at a Halloween party in Queen Creek was tied to the Goons, whose members recorded their blitz-style attacks on teens in parks and parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties.

95 assaults, 29 arrests: 'Gilbert Goons' videos raise questions on lack of police action

Queen Creek police in March arrested three juveniles and four adults in connection with Lord's death. Two have been arrested in Goons attacks.

Gilbert Police Department's street crimes unit has been working with other police agencies since early January to determine if the Goons could be classified as a criminal street gang under Arizona law. At the time, Soelberg said they would "thoroughly investigate any individuals self-proclaiming or affiliated by others as being associated with the term 'Gilbert Goons.'"

Records: Officials have called 'Goons' as gang, identified members

For months, Soelberg has stayed silent about whether the Goons were connected to any of his department's "group teen violence cases," citing the ongoing investigation into the group.

But police reports and court filings show that Gilbert police detectives and Maricopa County prosecutors have recognized the group as a gang and identified some members before Thursday's announcement.

Since Lord's death, residents of the southeast Valley have pointed fingers at the group as being responsible for his killing. The group was mentioned repeatedly in Queen Creek police's nearly 1,100-page investigative report, including in information that Gilbert police shared.

In mid-December, Queen Creek police noted in the report that Gilbert police communicated they had investigated two Goons cases and had interacted with people believed to be part of the group.

One of those cases was the Dec. 30 brass knuckles attack on Connor Jarnagan.

Gilbert police, in mid-February, provided more information about the Goons to Queen Creek investigators, including how members make hand signs such as a "G" with one or both hands and provoke fights while sometimes armed with weapons.

A list of some Goons members and associates was also shared, including William Owen Hines, 18, who is charged in Lord's death, according to the police report. Hines was listed as an associate. Some others charged in the Lord case were named as needing to be interviewed for a potential gang identification.

Prosecutors in Maricopa County have also identified in court files the existence of the gang and said some of its members have been arrested in connection with reactivated and newly reported assault cases in the East Valley.

In April filings, prosecutors noted that at least two people charged in Gilbert assault cases were part of a "documented gang" in Arizona. One of those individuals, Tyler Freeman, 17, was cited as an associate of the Goons.

The group, according to prosecutors in another court filing, is a "dangerous group of adults and juveniles within the city of Gilbert ... and several of its members and associates have been charged with violent crimes."

Elena Santa Cruz is a criminal justice reporter for The Republic. Reach her at elena.santacruz@gannett.com. Follow her on X @ecsantacruz3.

Robert Anglen is an investigative reporter for The Republic. Reach him at robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X @robertanglen.

