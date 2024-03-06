Police: Ghost guns found in Herkimer man's residence

A Herkimer man was arraigned Friday after police responded to reports that he was behaving irrationally and discovered privately manufactured firearms or "ghost guns," among other firearms and ammunition, in his apartment, the Herkimer Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

Wayne Brunner was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning, March 1 for criminal mischief due to reports that he was damaging property at a local convenience store, police said. The same day around noon, police responded to further reports of Brunner’s irrational behavior, performing a welfare check at Brunner’s apartment.

At the apartment, officers observed multiple firearms, and Brunner was subsequently taken to the police department, officials said. Brunner spoke to an investigator there and admitted that he had used a 3D printer to manufacture three handguns.

These types of firearms are referred to as ghost guns, as they do not have serial numbers and are unregistered and untraceable. In addition to 3D-printing, individuals can build ghost guns from do-it-yourself assembly kits, which are available for purchase without background checks and other regulations that apply to firearm purchases, CBS News reported.

Brunner also told the investigator that he had become increasingly angry and was packed and ready to leave the area, police said.

Police investigators then obtained a search warrant for Brunner’s apartment, and reported they found a small quantity of meth, two unregistered loaded rifles, one loaded shotgun, the three 3D-printed handguns, also loaded, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Police said that Brunner was subsequently charged with three counts of manufacturing a rapid-fire modification device, third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree – ammunition feeding device.

Police said that Brunner was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and said additional charges may be forthcoming.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Herkimer man charged with possession of ghost guns