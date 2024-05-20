Police: Four Rochester officers injured during confrontation with reckless riders

Four Rochester police officers were injured during an incident on East Main Street on Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a large group of individuals recklessly riding 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, and mopeds in the street and parking lot at 1584 East Main St. at about 4:45 p.m.

During the confrontation, an individual intentionally struck an officer with a 4-wheeler, escalating the situation, according to police. Additional officers from other sections and the New York State Police were called in for assistance.

Four Rochester officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving treatment, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, and one handgun was recovered from a suspect. Several dirt bikes and mopeds were towed for violations.

No further information was immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester officers injured during confrontation with reckless riders