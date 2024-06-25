Police say they found crossbow after fatal Bedford Street shooting in Johnstown

A handheld crossbow that may have been used to strike down a Johnstown man June 16 was found in a getaway vehicle after the incident, according to Johnstown police.

Moments after Alfredo Cabrera- Merced was shot, a witness told police he saw Phillip Bermudez take the Johnstown man’s Hyundai and drive from the scene, Johnstown detectives wrote in a criminal complaint.

“The vehicle was located by patrol officers a short period of time (after the shooting) abandoned next to a garage,” Detectives Cory Adams and Mark Britton wrote in an affidavit.

“The hood of the vehicle was still hot when police arrived on scene.”

A short crossbow and arrows – “the same as the short arrow used to murder Cabrera” – were still inside the black sedan when police arrived, they wrote.

Police described Cabrera- Merced and Bermudez as brothers. The June 16 incident occurred after an argument at a Bedford Street residence between the pair.

Police said Cabrera-Merced was shot in the chest, and an autopsy concluded that his cause of death was due to blood loss sustained from the wound.

The incident occurred while Cabrera- Merced’s 10 year-old child was in the home. According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, Children and Youth Services was contacted after the incident to take whatever steps are needed to ensure the youth is being cared for.

Bermudez, 47, is lodged in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after being apprehended by police in the Johnstown area last week.

He faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

A July 10 preliminary hearing is scheduled before District Judge Kevin Price.

Crossbow trend

Crossbows aren’t considered a common weapon used in homicides – with a Western Michigan University School of Medicine reporting that just 18 were reported nationwide over a five-year span ending in 2019.

But given the fact crossbow shootings aren’t tracked within a crime reporting category nationwide, it’s also likely the figures are underreported, researchers said.

Crossbow violence appears to be on the rise in the region regardless.

At least four crossbow-related incidents have been reported since 2021 in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties, with two – both over a three-day span in June – claiming lives.

Each involved domestic incidents.

That includes the fatal altercation between Cabrera-Merced and Bermudez and a separate domestic incident in Somerset County between two Somerset Township brothers who allegedly got into a fight after returning home from a bar.

In 2023, a Mount Carmel man was sentenced to 15 months to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after firing the fatal strike that killed a Claysburg man in a Liberty Township residence. The individual, who maintained the shooting was accidental, pleaded no contest in a complex case that at one point saw all charges against the man dropped.

A Portage man received 12 to 24 months in jail in 2023 for firing at – but not injuring – his wife during a dispute.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.