Police in Fort Worth arrest 3rd suspect in deadly Lubbock shooting

Police on Friday confirmed a third suspect was arrested in Fort Worth in connection to a deadly shooting April 13 in central Lubbock.

Tony Thomas, 33, was arrested late Thursday afternoon as part of a multi-agency effort in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old Jose Gonzalez at a central Lubbock motel, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Unit worked to identify and confirm Thomas as a suspect in this case, according to police.

TAG coordinated with the Fort Worth Police Department Directed Response Unit, HSI Border Enforcement Security Task Force and Office of Attorney General Fugitive Unit who arrested Thomas during a vehicle stop at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of Horseman Road in Fort Worth.

An arrest warrant charging Thomas with murder was issued on April 18. Thomas was transported and booked into the Tarrant County Jail without incident.

TAG arrested 18-year-old Leeroy Trevino, Jr. about 1:51 a.m. April 17 in the 200 block of 50th Street in Lubbock. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. An arrest warrant charging Trevino with murder was issued on the evening of April 15.

On April 14, TAG arrested 33-year-old Michael Taylor about 10:35 p.m. in the 10600 block of Chicago Avenue in connection to the killing. Taylor was charged with aggravated robbery and obstruction or retaliation. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

Lubbock police responded to a report of shots fired about 8:05 p.m. April 13 in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. Upon arrival, officers located Gonzalez with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe Gonzalez was leaving a motel in a vehicle when Trevino fired shots, striking Gonzalez before fleeing on foot, the A-J previously reported. Gonzalez exited the vehicle and walked into a room at the motel, where officers located him.

Other details about what prompted the shooting were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

