Police: Former employee wanted in connection with Evendale Walmart threats

A former Evendale Walmart employee is accused of making threats against the store.

In a news release issued Saturday, Evendale Police Department officials said a man who used to work at the Cunningham Drive store was seen in a Facebook Live video making threats and displaying a gun.

Kenneth Blackwell-Kirkendall, 28, is now wanted on an aggravated menacing charge. He was last known to live on Newbedford Avenue in Roselawn.

Sgt. Pete Faillace told The Enquirer on Sunday that police haven't arrested the suspect yet. The department has been staffing an officer at Walmart 24/7 during the investigation, he said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Evendale police at 513-563-2249.

