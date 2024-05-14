Police in Fond du Lac ‘continuing to negotiate’ with person on a roof, employees are sheltering in place

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac are reportedly dealing with a situation and say there is a large presence in the 900 block of South Hickory Street.

The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is continuing to negotiate with a person on the roof of a building. Employees of the business are reportedly sheltering in place and are safe.

While police did not specifically say what building it was, the 900 block of South Hickory Street was mentioned in the release. The post also circled the International Paper building, which is in the 900 block of South Hickory Street.

There is a law presence of both law enforcement and fire/rescue in the area, according to authorities. The most recent update was at 11:57 a.m.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

