Police in Florida say golf great Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

Yohan: They can fight and protest all they want.Ice will start going to these events and deporting them. Illegal alikens arew criminals and will be deported sooner or later. The best thing they could do for themselves is leave on their own, do all the proper paperwork and return as a legal alien if they want to live here or become a citizen. Illegal is just that ILLEGAL. ZERO tolerance for all ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS.