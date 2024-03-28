Police fire shot on campus after report of WSU student with knife

An officer with the WSU Police Department fired a shot at a student with a knife Wednesday morning, according to WSU Police.

At about 11:22 a.m. on Mar. 27, officers responded to the report of a man with a knife on the 4th floor of the Global Scholars residence hall.

After officers made contact with the man, officers fired a shot.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The man, later identified as WSU student John Bazan, 20, was taken into custody on charges of obstructing an officer.

Bazan was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital for evaluation.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.

Video courtesy Matt Loveless